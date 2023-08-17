Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out: August 17, 2023

Last Updated 17 August 2023, 01:13 IST

The official order on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library led to a war of words between the BJP and I.N.D.I.A leaders. Congress’s chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the renaming shows that prime minister Modi suffers from a “bundle of insecurities”.

BJP leaders, in a rebuttal, said that the Museum will now honour all the prime ministers, and not just one. Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress thinks that only one family matters.

(Published 17 August 2023, 01:13 IST)
BJPCongressJawaharlal NehruOpinionSpeak Out

