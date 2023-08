Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Congress had shown its true colours by insulting people of Bihar by 'blaming' them for the destruction caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur was responding to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's reported remarks in which he blamed the construction workers from Bihar for the destruction in Shimla, one of the worst-affected districts in the hill state.

