Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out: August 21, 2023

Last Updated 20 August 2023, 23:41 IST

A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, Bihar police said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “In a State where journalists and police personnel are not safe, a woman MLA doesn't find herself safe, even after this if Nitish Kumar makes visits to Delhi to become PM and talks about opposition unity, it is better he resigns. The people of Bihar will not tolerate that jungle raj returns to the state".

"Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar," alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

(Published 20 August 2023, 23:41 IST)
