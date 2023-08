KCR on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, and choosing to contest in two seats himself -- Gajwel and Kamareddy.



The opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana on Monday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to contest in two seats in the coming Assembly elections shows his insecurity.



