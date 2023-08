Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is 'no question' of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance.

She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance's meeting in Mumbai.

