In his first meeting with the party’s Parliamentarians after the BJP’s recent wins in the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the results were a team effort.

Modi also took the opportunity to request MPs to focus on two pivotal initiatives of the party – the Viksit Bharat campaign, encouraging people to contribute towards making India developed by 2047, and the Vishwakarma scheme aimed at empowering artisans across 18 trades.



