Speak Out | December 12, 2023

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) senior leader, H D Kumaraswamy regretted criticising RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat as he took part in the kreedotsava ceremony at Kalladka Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, an institute run by the RSS leader, on Saturday.

"I have come here accepting the invitation of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat with great fondness. People may be thinking that Kumaraswamy, who was speaking in a different style earlier, has changed now. I express my sincere regret for my previous criticisms, which were all made only because of the wrong information that I received from others. This visit has reformed me," the leader said.



