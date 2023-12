Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now "walking on Rahul Gandhi's path".



In conversation with the news agency ANI, Chowdhury said, "...After Rahul ji spoke about caste census, now CMs (in Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh ) are appointed keeping in mind the caste equation. Modi ji is now walking on the path of Rahul ji."



