Speak Out | December 18, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described "anti-national narratives" as the Covid virus and said they have to be neutralised. Dhankhar who was at an event for the ongoing International Gita Festival also hailed PM Modi's leadership amid the two major wars going on, namely Russia and Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war and said that PM Modi took guidance from the Gita said that every possible effort should be made to avoid war, through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the Gita is not just a book or scripture, it is the "essence of life, Gita is universal and eternal".

Khattar, while speaking on the occasion, also said that PM Modi is following the path of Lord Ram, while in his duties and actions, he is walking on the path of Lord Krishna.

Read more