The BJP on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of 'insulting' the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson and 'embarrassing' the country with their conduct, with 92 Opposition members suspended from both the Houses in the past five days.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told reporters that opposition members brought placards and willfully disrupted parliamentary proceedings despite the decision taken earlier that placards would not be allowed in the Houses.

Read more