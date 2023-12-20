Speak Out | December 20, 2023

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday condemned the mimicry of the presiding officer in the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also slammed the Opposition over comments on the Parliament security breach. "The Speaker of the House has written a letter to Secretary Home and has instructed me to get a high-level inquiry (on security beach) done. Rahul Gandhi has been saying that unemployment is the reason why all this took place. Does he support all this? What irresponsible statement is this?", Joshi said.

