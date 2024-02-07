Speak Out | February 07, 2024

25 years after Sharad Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ruled in favour of his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar by allotting him the party’s name and the 'clock' symbol - a decision that comes as a major setback to one of India's senior-most politicians.

For the 83-year-old Pawar, who is a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister, three-time ex-union minister and a former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his daughter Supriya Sule (54), it is a big blow and makes it difficult for the duo to resurrect their group ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



