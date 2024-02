Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday fumed at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal going back on his word of not joining hands with the Congress and sealing the seat-sharing deal with the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Those who had taken a 'Sankalp' that they won't come into politics and join hands with Congress are now walking with them. This is how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is, the biggest liar among politicians," he said.

