Speak Out | February 8, 2024

Two days after he exuded confidence about the NDA winning at least 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted an “outdated” Congress in Rajya Sabha saying he prays that it manages to secure 40 seats.

In the Rajya Sabha, he used remarks by I.N.D.I.A. ally Mamata Banerjee that Congress would struggle to cross 40 seats to attack the main Opposition party, saying, “A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able able to cross 40. I pray that you are able to secure 40.”



