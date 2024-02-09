JOIN US
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | February 9, 2024

Last Updated 08 February 2024, 22:46 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ignited a political debate after he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into a Other Backward Caste community, but that his caste was notified within the purview of OBC in 2000. Responding to Gandhi’s charge, the BJP said that his caste was notified on October 27, 1999, two years before Modi became chief minister of Gujarat. A note circulated by the government said that Modi’s caste, Modh Ghanchi, was included in a list made by the Mandal Commission.

(Published 08 February 2024, 22:46 IST)
BJPCongressRahul GandhiNarendra ModiDH Speak Out

