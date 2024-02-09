Speak Out | February 9, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ignited a political debate after he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into a Other Backward Caste community, but that his caste was notified within the purview of OBC in 2000. Responding to Gandhi’s charge, the BJP said that his caste was notified on October 27, 1999, two years before Modi became chief minister of Gujarat. A note circulated by the government said that Modi’s caste, Modh Ghanchi, was included in a list made by the Mandal Commission.

