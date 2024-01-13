JOIN US
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | January 13, 2024

Last Updated 12 January 2024, 21:56 IST

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has remarked that photos disappear from hoardings like the 'horns from a donkey's head' when one is no longer holding a top post, comments coming after he missed out on a fifth term in office despite his party BJP posting a landslide victory in the November assembly polls.

"Life is filled with joy when we set a goal to do work for others. I still don't have time. I am constantly busy. It is good that we are getting a chance to work away from politics," said the four-term CM.

(Published 12 January 2024, 21:56 IST)
Shivraj Singh ChouhanSpeak OutDH Speak Out

