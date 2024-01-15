Speak Out | January 15, 2024

In a major jolt to the Congress, former minister and two-time MP Milind Deora on Sunday ended the 55-year-old association of the Deora family with the grand old party and joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The Congress just want to oppose Modi ji…tomorrow if Modi ji says that Congress is a good party, they would oppose that too,” Deora said, adding that he had been with the Congress during the most difficult decade but had to take such a decision. “I never thought I would ever leave Congress,” an emotional Deora said.



