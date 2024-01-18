JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | January 18, 2024

Last Updated 18 January 2024, 00:38 IST

Follow Us

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, told reporters on Wednesday that after the "Pran Prathishta", his government will try to arrange more trains to Ayodhya under the Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage scheme).

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 January 2024, 00:38 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAyodhyaArvind KejriwalSpeak Out

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT