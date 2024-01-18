Speak Out | January 18, 2024

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, told reporters on Wednesday that after the "Pran Prathishta", his government will try to arrange more trains to Ayodhya under the Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage scheme).

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

Read more