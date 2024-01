BJP leaders in Bihar on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav whose day-long visit here is being viewed by the party as an opportunity to make a dent into the core base of the state's ruling RJD.

"Our sole objective, which will ensure India's development, is to ensure that the poorest of the poor get benefits from the (central) government's schemes," the Madhya Pradesh CM told at a press conference in Patna.

