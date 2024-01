Speculation is rife about Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) once again snapping ties with the RJD and other Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) partners in Bihar to form a government with the BJP.

JD(U)’s Political Advisor and spokesperson KC Tyagi told reporters that “everything is fine” in the I.N.D.I.A alliance and “if there is a problem, it is in Punjab and West Bengal”. He was referring to AAP and Trinamool Congress announcement of going solo in Lok Sabha polls.

