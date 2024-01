The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to "clear the confusion" that was casting a shadow on the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha told reporters here that he expected Kumar, who heads the JD(U), to make a clean breast of rumours that he was planning to vault back to the BJP-led NDA.



