Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said if the BJP retains power in Madhya Pradesh, its government will arrange 'darshan' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya for people from the state.



“Don't spend money. If the BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh, it will gradually arrange for darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya for people of the state one-by-one,” he said, adding this is part of his party's promises made in the manifesto for the state polls scheduled on November 17.



Read more