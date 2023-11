The government expects Apple to clarify if its devices are secure and why "threat notifications" were sent to people in over 150 countries, given the company's repeated claims about its products being designed for privacy, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

The government will investigate the threat notifications and also Apple's claims of being secure and privacy-compliant devices, the Minister of State for IT said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



