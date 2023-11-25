Speak Out: November 25, 2023

Taking strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's criticism against the rule of former PM Indira Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked as to where Rao was when pathbreaking schemes like mid-day meals and and green revolution were carried out.



Kharge, who addressed public meetings at Nalgonda and Alampur, lashed out at Rao over his comments against the Congress party's promise to bring back 'Indiramma Rajyam', the welfare rule of Indira Gandhi, in Telangana.

