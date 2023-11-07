Speak Out: November 7, 2023

On Sunday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their remarkable victory against South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. India secured their eighth consecutive win by defeating South Africa with a commanding margin of 243 runs.

During his praise for India's outstanding performance in the World Cup, Governor Bose also mentioned how "Modi’s idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat" has transcended various domains, including the realm of sports.



