Speak Out: November 8, 2023

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said the level of corruption was such under BJP rule in the state that even people owning 50 acres of land can get themselves into the 'below poverty line' (BPL) list by paying bribes. Dubbing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thagraj' (king of cheats), Nath alleged the latter had deceived the people of the state in his 18-year rule.



"Be it education, health or investment, they (BJP government) have ruined everything. They have made Madhya Pradesh 'chaupat' (rundown/tattered) state. There are about one crore unemployed youths in the state," he said, adding Chouhan was only making false announcements.



