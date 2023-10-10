Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | October 10, 2023

Last Updated 10 October 2023, 00:14 IST

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday expressed confidence that his party would score a hat-trick by winning the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 30. He hoped that the elections in Telangana would be 'one-sided' in favour of the BRS.

"Elections are going to happen. Election is on November 30. Counting is on December 03. It seems the numbers are also in our favour this time. 30. 03. I feel KCR sir becoming Chief Minister scoring a hat-trick is also going to be certain. Things are in our favour. 3+3 is six. Our lucky number is also six. KCR sir becoming CM is certain and it seems dates are also favourable," he said, addressing a public meeting at Parkal.

(Published 10 October 2023, 00:14 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaSpeak OutK T Rama Rao

