Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the Samajwadi Party government was responsible for opening fire on people protesting for a separate Uttarakhand in undivided Uttar Pradesh at Rampur Tiraha, Khatima and Mussoorie in 1994.



Dhami also targeted the then Congress government at the Centre, accusing it of being a “mute spectator” during the firings.



