The BJP on Wednesday mounted a blistering attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being the 'kingpin' of the alleged liquor policy scam and saying that 'handcuffs' are not far away.

The BJP's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Premises of some others connected to the case are also being covered, officials said.



