Speak Out | September 11, 2023

The JD(S) on Sunday finally cleared the air and confirmed its alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with party supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy making fervent appeals to workers to back their decision. At a party workers' convention in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said he recently met the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yes, it is true that I met the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders. The meeting was to save the party," he said. However Deve Gowda said the final call and further discussions will be taken by Kumaraswamy. "Whichever constituencies the BJP gives us, I will personally tour and campaign," Gowda added.



