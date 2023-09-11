Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 11, 2023

Last Updated 11 September 2023, 00:13 IST

Follow Us

The JD(S) on Sunday finally cleared the air and confirmed its alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with party supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy making fervent appeals to workers to back their decision. At a party workers' convention in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said he recently met the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yes, it is true that I met the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders. The meeting was to save the party," he said. However Deve Gowda said the final call and further discussions will be taken by Kumaraswamy. "Whichever constituencies the BJP gives us, I will personally tour and campaign," Gowda added.

Read more 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 00:13 IST)
BJPKarnatakaJD(S)H D Deve GowdaSpeak Out

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT