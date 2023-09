Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, claiming its leaders are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma and want to eradicate it.



Addressing a rally in Bhilwara during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Thakur also said that Sanatan Dharma will continue to exist.



"Leaders of the Congress are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma. They want to wipe out Sanatan Dharma, they want to insult Hindus. They want to crush the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar."



Read more