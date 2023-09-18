Home
Speak Out | September 18, 2023

Last Updated 18 September 2023, 00:21 IST

Calling the H-1B visa programme 'indentured servitude', Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to “gut” the lottery-based system and replace it with meritocratic admission if he wins the race to the White House in 2024.

The H-1B visa, the much-sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.


Ramaswamy himself has used the visa programme 29 times.

