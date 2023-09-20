Home
Speak Out

Speak Out | September 20, 2023

Last Updated 20 September 2023, 00:47 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against 'Sanatan culture' in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

"In Chhattisgarh, Rohingya have started entering....Bhupesh Baghel says he worships Gau-mata (cow) but we don't want this. We want you to say that you are a Hindu and devoted to Hinduism," Sarma added.

Targeting the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh over corruption, he asked why Baghel did not use the money he 'invested in Assam and Himachal Pradesh elections (for Congress)' for empowering the tribals in Chhattisgarh instead.


(Published 20 September 2023, 00:47 IST)
