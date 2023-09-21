Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 21, 2023

Last Updated 21 September 2023, 00:46 IST

Follow Us

It could take a decade or more for the women’s quota bill to come into effect, experts have said. A better part of this decade will go into conducting the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation, after which the reservation for women lawmakers will come into effect.

Several Opposition leaders pointed out that in his speech, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey linked the Bill to Article 82. Psephologist Yogendra Yadav, in a post on X, explained that Article 82 states that a delimitation process can only take place based on the figures of a Census conducted post-2026.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 00:46 IST)
ParliamentOpinionSpeak OutBill

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT