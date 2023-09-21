Speak Out | September 21, 2023

It could take a decade or more for the women’s quota bill to come into effect, experts have said. A better part of this decade will go into conducting the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation, after which the reservation for women lawmakers will come into effect.
Several Opposition leaders pointed out that in his speech, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey linked the Bill to Article 82. Psephologist Yogendra Yadav, in a post on X, explained that Article 82 states that a delimitation process can only take place based on the figures of a Census conducted post-2026.
Read more