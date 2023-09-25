Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 25, 2023

Last Updated 25 September 2023, 01:48 IST

Follow Us

Exuding confidence about a good showing in the upcoming assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that as of now the Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, and there is a 'very close' contest in Rajasthan which the party believes it will emerge victorious in.

Gandhi also referred to the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, alleging that the BJP indulges in such tactics to distract from the demand for a caste census.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 01:48 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiOpinionSpeak Out

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT