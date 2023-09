Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh of `looting' the state in the last five years.

Speaking at a public rally in Beltara assembly constituency in Bilaspur as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's `Parivartan Yatra' campaign, she also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks alleging that the saffron party favoured the Adani group.

Read more