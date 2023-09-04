Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 4, 2023

Last Updated 04 September 2023, 00:49 IST

As heavy rainfall lead to the match at the Pallekel International Stadium in Sri Lanka being called off last Saturday, Indian and Pakistani players were observed engaging in friendly banter.

Cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, however, voiced his opinion against such camaraderie being exhibited during matches. Gambhir expressed his belief that the Indian team represents the nation's 140 crore people and that friendly gestures between players should be reserved for interactions outside the field.

(Published 04 September 2023, 00:49 IST)
Sports NewsCricketSpeak OutDH Speak OutGautam Gambhir

