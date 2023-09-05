Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 5, 2023

Last Updated 04 September 2023, 23:43 IST

Rattled by the state-wide protests against the Jalna lathicharge, the Maharashtra government, on Monday, tendered an apology even as it reached out to Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is undertaking a fast-unto-death demanding reservation for the Marathas. 

The trio of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar said that it is a baseless allegation that the orders of lathicharge came from Mantralaya, the state secretariat. “If it can be proved that the orders came from the top, I will leave politics,” said Pawar. 

(Published 04 September 2023, 23:43 IST)
Indian PoliticsMaharashtraAjit PawarSpeak OutMarathaDH Speak OutMaratha quota

