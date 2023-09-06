Home
Homeopinionspeak out

Speak Out | September 6, 2023

Last Updated 05 September 2023, 23:17 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that people of every state want the country to be known as 'Bharat' and said the nation would remain 'Bharat' as long as the sun and the moon are there.

Sarma, a senior BJP leader, also alleged that opposition parties were conspiring to eliminate the Hindu religion and the name Bharat. Sarma's comments came as a massive furore erupted after invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu described her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

Read more

(Published 05 September 2023, 23:17 IST)
