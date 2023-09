Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday confirmed that the BJP and JD(S) would enter into an alliance to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together, a big political move that the Congress is watching closely.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to give four seats to the JD(S) under the alliance, Yediyurappa said. “This gives us strength. It will help win 25-26 Lok Sabha seats together,” he said.



