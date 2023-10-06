Speak softly, carry a big stick

Some analysts are of the opinion that when the most powerful leaders of the West are courting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to build up India as a counterweight to China, shouldn’t there have been a more measured and discreet response to rein in Trudeau? Since the Khalistan movement has no real sympathy or support from Sikhs in India, and is now a figleaf among only a fringe operating from foreign shores, are we not needlessly drawing international attention to a non-existent threat? Would it not have been wiser to isolate and shine the harsh spotlight only on Trudeau and Canada, rather than making our response look like it is aimed at broadly the whole West? After all, with Russia caught in its own Ukraine trap and moving into China’s orbit for sustenance, India needs the US and the West as much as they need India to counter China. Should we not therefore pick our enemies and battles wisely?