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Speaker under scrutiny

Speaker under scrutiny

Three episodes — 2 in state Assemblies and 1 in Lok Sabha — show the need for a debate on the design of the post.
V Venkatesan
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 19:55 IST
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