Spiritual bypassing to spiritual awakening

Have you experienced not focusing on the here and now by living in a spiritual realm much of the time? Do you overstress the positive while sidestepping the negative? Are you self-righteous about the concept of enlightenment? Being overly detached, excessively idealistic, and pretending that everything is okay when it is not- are a few of the traits of spiritual bypassing. Spiritual bypassing might include distancing without feeling, avoiding unpleasant emotions, making your meditation routine a weapon and having false expectations. When uncomfortable emotions, unsolved psychological problems, or challenging life circumstances are avoided or suppressed through the employment of spiritual practices or beliefs as opposed to dealing with them directly, this is referred to as spiritual bypassing. It entails dismissing or avoiding life’s difficulties by relying on spiritual principles like “everything happens for a reason,” “let go and let God,” or “love and light.”