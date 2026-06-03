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Squabbles, samosas, and service

Squabbles, samosas, and service

The secret to happy life in a gated community is to embrace chaos
Ashok B Heryani
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 01:35 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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