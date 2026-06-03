<p>Living in a condominium means becoming part of a mini-society, complete with its own advantages, bylaws, rituals, and frustrations. And at the centre of it all sits the residents’ welfare association (RWA), valiantly trying to keep everyone happy.</p>.<p>The RWA is the spice in the dal of condominium living. Sometimes it adds flavour; sometimes it makes the dish hard to swallow, but it is always there, quietly or noisily stirring the pot. Much like a careful cook, it keeps adjusting the heat, hoping the community doesn’t boil over while aiming for a result that satisfies every palate.</p>.<p>Having lived in a few apartment complexes, I’ve come to realise that RWAs are a vital, if occasionally quirky, institution. While the rest of us go about our routines, these volunteers are negotiating with service providers, contractors, and government authorities. They keep essential facilities running and organise community gatherings through the year: Diwali melas, Independence Day functions, Holi celebrations and Republic Day events that, for a few hours at least, bring neighbours together as a community.</p>.<p>But turn the coin over and the ‘welfare’ in RWA can occasionally feel like ‘warfare’. Rules are enforced with selective enthusiasm, often backed by a clause most residents never knew existed. Information is shared sparingly. Queries go unanswered for weeks, then receive a brief response or a routine circular. Election time, of course, tells a different story. Candidates promise transparency, regular updates, and open communication. Once elected, those promises tend to settle quietly into the background, making only occasional reappearances.</p>.<p>Of course, some RWAs manage this far better than others, and the difference shows in how smoothly the community runs. Where residents engage constructively instead of only complaining, and where committees listen instead of merely announcing decisions, something closer to genuine community tends to emerge.</p>.<p>The society’s WhatsApp and email groups have opinions on everything. A message about a leaking tap can, within minutes, become a full discussion on plumbing standards, builder quality, past committee decisions, and the general moral decline of civic sense. What begins as a discussion often turns into a series of small, persistent disagreements, each point met with a counterpoint. Someone inevitably reminds residents to avoid ‘forwards’, pointing out that the group is meant only for condominium-related matters, which usually leads to another round of messages debating what actually qualifies as a condominium matter. Everyone has a viewpoint, and few are easily persuaded. Parking, pets, noise levels, the exact shade of beige for the façade, and maintenance charges: nothing is too small to debate.</p>.<p>An RWA, in many ways, is a microcosm of our democracy: loud, messy, occasionally absurd, but oddly functional. It is the ‘bad’ we tolerate because of the immense ‘good’ it provides.</p>.<p>The secret to a happy life in a gated society, perhaps, is to embrace this chaos. And make it a point to attend the annual general meeting. You may <br>go for the condominium updates, but you will stay for the warmth of the community and, of course, hot tea and delicious samosas.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>