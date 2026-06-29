Squeezing the Indian working class 

<p>A close observation of India’s (macro) economic indicators tells a projected story of robust fiscal discipline and growth. However, looking at the average household budget will portray a far more fragile reality. </p>.<p>Over the last 12 years, the vital link between national wealth creation and individual purchasing power has broken. </p>.<p>As real wages flatline across rural and urban livelihoods, a silent pivot towards debt-fuelled consumption has occurred. Families are now increasingly substituting missing income with credit card debt, personal loans, and gold loans to keep pace with the cost of living. </p>.<p>This brings to light the wage-debt squeeze that is fragmenting the domestic market and forcing the working class to walk on a precarious financial tightrope. </p>.<p>The escalating financial strain on the Indian working class since 2014 cannot be dismissed merely as a temporary external price shock; it is rather a realignment in how national wealth is generated and distributed. </p>.<p>While economic expansion and corporate equity indices have scaled up, the domestic transmission mechanism has broken down. When such a structural wage gap is sustained over a period of 12 years, it inevitably shifts the macroeconomy. </p>.<p>This income deficit directly explains the fall in India’s net household financial savings to a historically low of 5.2% of GNDI in FY2023, from its long-standing average of 7-8%. Household financial liabilities, on the other hand, have nearly doubled from 3% of GDP in FY2014 to 5.7% by FY2023, resulting in a combined household debt breaching 40% of GDP by end of 2023.</p>.<p>Long-term economic data extensively documents the ‘K-shaped divergence’, which verifies that India’s recent economic recovery has been driven by corporate profits rather than proportional wage growth. </p>.<p>Across organised sectors, non-managerial corporate compensations as a share of total company expenditure have seen a gradual decline. Additionally, compounded wage growth in heavy infrastructure and manufacturing has languished below the real rate of inflation in the last five years. This is essentially because the corporate growth model effectively finances its global profit margins by depleting the purchasing power of its own domestic workforce. </p>.<p>This squeeze is not an isolated urban phenomenon. </p>.<p>While the State has regularly instituted increases in MSPs to a benchmark of 1.5 times the cost of production, these gains are heavily skewed. The financial benefits are disproportionately captured by asset-owning landholders, who ignore the landless casual labourers who rely on these daily cash wages. </p>.<p>The real wages for casual labourers have languished at an annualised growth rate of under 1.5% across the 12-year horizon. This wage suppression has been compounded due a deficit of stable employment opportunities within formal urban channels. </p>.<p>The economy witnessed a massive reverse migration wave returning millions of workers back to agriculture since 2018-2019. This structural labour glut has diluted the bargaining environment, diminishing the strength of organised labour to negotiate fair baseline compensation.</p>.<p><strong>The commercialisation of survival</strong></p>.<p>When an economy systematically substitutes wage growth with credit access, the fundamental nature of consumer debt mutates. The critical macroeconomic concern for India is not merely the aggregate of household debt, but rather its survivalist composition. </p>.<p>The internal architecture of domestic borrowing has pivoted away from asset-backed leverage, such as housing mortgages, to short-term unsecured liabilities. </p>.<p>The RBI’s Financial Stability Reports note that unsecured personal loans and consumer retail credit have registered compounding annualised growth rates of 22-25% in recent years. </p>.<p>Outstanding credit card debt and loans against gold jewellery, which are traditionally borrowers’ last resort, have surged; gold loans alone have reached Rs 3.38 lakh-crore, registering a massive 128.5% year-on-year growth. This localised credit explosion is concentrated specifically within the lower-income brackets facing the sharpest real-wage stagnation. </p>.<p>TransUnion CIBIL report reveals that small-ticket loans under Rs 50,000 have seen the most explosive growth, driven by digital lending apps and micro-finance institutions targeting distress borrowers. </p>.<p>By utilising short-term, but expensive debt, to fund immediate survival, the working class effectively borrows from its future financial security to keep current domestic consumption afloat. Debt-led consumption provides a temporary illusion of demand stability, but it does so by compromising long-term solvency of the Indian household.</p>.<p>The stabilisation of macro-indicators has occurred at the cost of financial survival of work-class households. </p>.<p>Unsecured retail debt growth cannot permanently replace real income expansion, nor can small-ticket micro-loans act as a lasting surrogate for a stable social safety net. </p>.<p>When household financial liabilities double as real agricultural wages grow at less than 1% per annum, it means that the economy is running on borrowed time. </p>.<p>To transition from a fragmented, highly unequal K-shaped trajectory to an inclusive and sustainable growth model, India’s policy should pivot away from pure supply-side incentives. </p>.<p>While measures like corporate tax cuts and manufacturing incentives have boosted industrial capacity, they have failed to trigger a proportional wage-multiplier effect for the workforce. The government must rationalise GST slabs on non-discretionary consumer goods and essential services to immediate lower bands. </p>.<p>The fiscal framework must additionally rely more on progressive direct taxation rather than burdening the working class. Revitalisation of the labour-intensive MSME ecosystem can further this initiative so that informal workers can be transitioned through formal contracts, thereby raising the national wage floor. </p>.<p>Finally, there needs to be a robust scaling up of public budgetary allocations for areas within healthcare and education infrastructure. When the Union government absorbs the financial risk of health and education experienced differentially by states at the moment, it immediately frees up a higher proportion of household disposable income for discretionary consumption, breaking the cycle of survivalist borrowing.</p>.<p><em>(Deepanshu is Dean and Professor of Economics, O P Jindal Global University; Srisoniya studies law and is a Research Analyst with the Centre for New Economics Studies)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>