Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Squeezing the Indian working class 

Squeezing the Indian working class 

With real wages flatlining across rural and urban livelihoods, a worrying pivot towards debt-fuelled consumption has unfolded.
Srisoniya Subramoniam
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us