Standing ovation, please

To my query, Binny rather grandly replied that he was president of the BCCI, responsible for Indian cricket as a whole, and not for a particular state unit within it. I reminded him that he had previously served a term as president of the KSCA. Had he done anything at all to pursue the matter then? The enquiry was met by silence. The queue was taking its time, so I berated him further. Surely, I told him, it was past time to name stands in his, and my, home ground after Vishy, Pras, and Chandra as well as one after Shantha Ranga­swamy, the first great female Indian cricketer, also a resident of our state? I reminded him of his own personal and professional debt to his seniors. Binny shifted uncomfortably on his feet as I spoke —

he would not acknowledge the merits of the case, but at least he did seem somewhat embarrassed.