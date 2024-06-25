State must focus on quality education

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the results for Class 10 in May 2024. About eight lakh students appeared for the examination, which saw a “pass percentage” of 73.40 per cent—a 10 per cent drop compared to 2023 (83.89 per cent) and a 15 per cent drop from 2022 (85.13 per cent).

The actual pass percentage was touted to be 53 per cent, prompting the state government to reduce the qualifying marks from 35 per cent to 25 per cent and increase the grace marks from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Adding to the woes, 78 schools recorded 0 per cent results.

Officials attributed the decrease in pass percentage to webcasting, an initiative to reduce malpractice and ensure examination integrity. While the education department has indicated that it will conduct remedial classes to support students, it still fails to address the elephant in the room: the failure to regulate and ensure the quality of education imparted in both public and private schools in Karnataka.