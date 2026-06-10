States of divergence: India faces a demographic reckoning

<p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement of cash incentives for families having a third and fourth child marks a turning point in the implementation of India’s population policy. It is a break from the national policy, occasioned by a demographic shift in parts of the country and arising from a recognition of the political, social, and economic consequences of that shift. Birth rates have fallen, and population growth has slowed. However, the policy aimed at reducing the population is now a matter of concern in some states. Naidu says “children themselves have become wealth,” and society must work collectively to raise birth rates. Andhra Pradesh is not an isolated case. All states, except those in Northern and Central India (the Hindi-speaking or the Empowered Action Group [EAG] states), have seen birth rates fall below the replacement level in the last few years. All non-EAG states have a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) below 2.1, the replacement level of population.</p>.<p>According to the 2024 Sample Registration System (SRS) report, all states except the EAG states (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand) have fallen below the replacement level. Among the major states, 11, including those in the South, East, and North-West, have a TFR of 1.5 or less; five have it between 1.5 and 2. The situation requires the non-EAG states to actively intervene to stop the slide. All EAG states have a 2.1+ TFR, with Bihar topping the list with 2.9.</p>.Explained | Why do half the world population have periods?.<p>China reversed its one-child policy in 2016 when its TFR was 1.6. It has further liberalised its population policy since then, as the TFR kept falling. Japan’s rate was 1.54, and South Korea’s was 1.57 in 1990; both have since fallen to 1.15 and 0.75, respectively. Countries have spent billions of dollars to reverse the fallout of population decline; most of them started counter-efforts when the TFR was near 1.5. These countries have learned through experience the limitations of technology and socio-economic policies in offsetting the damage caused by population decline.</p>.<p>There are lessons here for Indian states that grapple with ~1.5 rates. They cannot ignore the risks of a steady population decline, given the national demographic scenario. SRS 2024 puts India’s TFR at 1.9. But the demographic dividend arising from the increasing national population is staggering because of the EAG states’ educational and social backwardness. These states are also industrially and economically lagging, which risks turning the demographic dividend into a liability to be disproportionately borne by the non-EAG states.</p>.<p>An economic and political exigency</p>.<p>Inter-state TFR disparities are changing the age composition of populations across states. While the EAG states will have a larger population of children and youngsters, the others will have a larger share of older people. The latter group of states will increasingly need to use their resources to support the elderly population. Such spending, it is feared, would adversely affect economic growth and may even nullify anti-poverty gains. None of these states has the resources of developed countries to support a rapidly ageing population. They receive neither compensation nor assistance in addressing issues caused by their changing population composition.</p>.<p>Developed countries got rich before they aged. India will remain more or less poor even when it ages. The combination of economic backwardness, social advancement, low fertility and ageing, and the unevenness of all these among different regions, will present the country with unprecedented problems.</p>.'I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets': Trisha scoffs at rumour-mongers with cryptic post.<p>There is a compelling case for non-EAG states to adopt an active policy to increase their populations. Andhra Pradesh has taken the first step. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had called upon young married couples to have more children. In a racially, linguistically, and culturally diverse nation, there are multiple reasons for states to be concerned about depleting populations. Persistent attempts to impose uniformity in the country have made these concerns more acute. When pressures on the federal system threaten to weaken the states, the need to preserve the size of their populations becomes more urgent. Societies evolve in diverse ways – this evolution needs to be addressed in diverse ways, too.</p>.<p>A state’s population is also significant for its political representation at the national level. The recent discourse on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies has brought greater focus on parliamentary representation. Though the central government’s attempt to enact a women’s reservation bill linked to population was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, the idea of reservation based on population is still alive. If the delimitation takes place based on the ongoing census after 2026, as the 42nd Constitutional amendment provides for, all non-EAG states are bound to lose seats in the Lok Sabha. Even a percentage increase in the total number of seats, as proposed in the women’s reservation bill, will cause a relative decline in the parliamentary share and influence of non-EAG states. This prospect has created anxiety for those states.</p>.<p>Chandrababu Naidu’s move has to be seen in this light. Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government. He criticised the Opposition parties for not backing the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill, but is aware of the perils of continuing the current population policy. Other affected states, too, have reasons to encourage more child births. The TFR rates of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are lower than Andhra Pradesh’s. Notably, many countries revised policies to increase child births when they were at similar stages of population decline.</p>.<p>Transition necessitates new approaches</p>.<p>But can a policy shift help increase the population or, at least, arrest the slowdown? Not many countries have succeeded. For India, there is no precedent, because most countries haven’t faced a situation where the population grows in some parts while falling in others. Population promotion policies and incentive packages may work better at the stage of development where Indian states are now. There is a rare country, like Hungary, that has reported some success.</p>.<p>Many countries have tried to address demographic decline through a combination of incentives for child birth and immigration. Migration from the North and the East to other regions is a reality in India and might help to address the problem of labour shortage. But this supply will shrink soon as the growth rate is falling in the EAG states too. West Bengal, which reports high migrant outflow, is in the red territory with a TFR of 1.3. Migration, in any case, cannot address the political problems and identity concerns. Each state may need to prepare incentive packages tailored to its unique needs.</p>.<p>The SRS data shows that India has divergent demographic realities that need to be addressed differently. States facing a serious demographic decline have the political, moral, and even cultural responsibility to halt the decline. Even the central government can revisit its population policy in light of the new demographics.</p>.<p>Decisions on the size of a family involve multiple considerations – women’s agency, citizens’ choice, career needs and exigencies, personal finances, support systems for healthcare and children’s education, etc. This essay only argues that the demographic imperative of a bigger family should also be a consideration, along with these. Governments have the responsibility to promote the idea in the interest of the states at this critical point of their demographic transition.</p>.<p>(The writer is a former associate editor and editorial advisor of Deccan Herald)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>