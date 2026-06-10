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States of divergence: India faces a demographic reckoning

States of divergence: India faces a demographic reckoning

Birth rates have fallen, and population growth has slowed. However, the policy aimed at reducing the population is now a matter of concern in some states.
A V S Namboodiri
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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