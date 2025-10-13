<p>As the world observed World Post Day on October 9 and the Department of Posts celebrated National Postal Week from October 7 to 11, loads of memories of our association with the postal department flashed across my mind. </p><p>I brought down an assortment of letters that were safely put away in the attic -- postcards, envelopes, inland letters, aerogrammes, and greetings cards -- preserved over several years by my father. </p><p>They were from all kinds of people – relatives (far and near), friends, classmates, schoolmates, colleagues, once-upon-a-time neighbours, a few eminent people in the society, editors of newspapers and magazines, Aakashvani, the Office of the President of India, our well-wishers... What a wide range of contacts maintained! </p> .<p>I also discovered that the contents covered a wide range of topics. Some amused me, some amazed me, and some brought back the old pleasant memories. </p><p>I was totally lost in another world for a few hours, reading the congratulatory messages received on scholastic achievements of us siblings, moments of joy and sorrows shared, letters of gratitude, letters seeking advice on certain important issues, letters informing or describing the upcoming occasions or events, interesting newspaper clippings of cartoons, serious articles worth pondering over, letters informing of the academic progress, developments, and achievements of children in schools, colleges, or at work, regular letters reminding one to send money to pay college fees, hostel fees—and in turn to get them reimbursed from the bank—and letters of apology for not having replied on time. For a moment, it appeared as though the postal department had thrived because of people like my father. </p><p>Are we missing out on something in this age of the Internet and advanced communication technology? Do we experience the same joy today as we did when we wrote and received letters then? </p> .<p>There was a time when we would eagerly wait for the arrival of the postman. Irrespective of whom the letter would be addressed to, it would be read by all of us at home. My father would dutifully keep everyone around him informed about what was happening at his end. There would be some who would reply in the same manner. If an expected letter did not come on time from a particular person, my father would shoot out a postcard asking for the reason for the delay. Many of them have appreciated my father's way of keeping in touch. </p><p> Reading some of them, I had a hearty laugh considering the period in which they were written and the situation that prevailed at that time. </p>