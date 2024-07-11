Stepping into my son's shoes

My son, who visits us periodically from New York, is no exception to this adoption, if not addiction, of shopping, which he indulges in quite naturally. On his last visit, he ordered a pair of soft canvas walking shoes. When the shoes arrived, he looked at them, tried them on, and said he did not like the shape of the toe or the colour and wanted to return them. I was around, looking at the shoes. I tried it on, and it fitted rather well, with no discomfort.